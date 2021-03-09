BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $14.19 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,051. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

