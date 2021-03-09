BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.29 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

