BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $24.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

