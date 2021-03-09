BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $29.68 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $246.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.