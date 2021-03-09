BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.15. 39,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,753. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

