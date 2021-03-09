BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

