BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

ADI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. 46,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

