BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. 1,153,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.