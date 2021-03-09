BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 2,624 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Unilever by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8,065.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

