BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.45. 56,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.