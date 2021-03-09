BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. 133,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

