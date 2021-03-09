BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,199 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,049. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

