BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 12,215 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 735,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 224,138 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 164,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,575. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

