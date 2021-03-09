BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,561 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.63. 7,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,302. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

