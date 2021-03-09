BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,574 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $387.51. The stock had a trading volume of 122,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.