BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 17,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

