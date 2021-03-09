BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,843 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

