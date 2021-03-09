BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,846 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.32. 4,608,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

