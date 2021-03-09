BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,948 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.56. 29,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,433. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

