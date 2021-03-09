BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 20,957 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

