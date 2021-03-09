BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,459 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 720,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 426,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $466.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

