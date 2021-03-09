BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 24,881 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.35. 41,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

