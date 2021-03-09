BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.