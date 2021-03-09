BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

