BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 7,753 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.