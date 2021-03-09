BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,090.03. 44,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,730.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.