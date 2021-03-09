BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Corning worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Corning by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 109,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 76,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,972. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

