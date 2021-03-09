BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

