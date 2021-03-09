BSCPAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.74 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00009833 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $46.82 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00509140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00524605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077208 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,832,463 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

BSCPAD Coin Trading

