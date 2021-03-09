BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$4.91 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “European Residential REIT (TSX: ERE.UN) Record 2020 Results Prompt an Increase in Distributions” and dated March 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

ERES is an FRC Top Pick

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE ERE.UN remained flat at $C$4.28 during trading on Monday. 41,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

