BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$4.91 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “European Residential REIT (TSX: ERE.UN) Record 2020 Results Prompt an Increase in Distributions” and dated March 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERES is an FRC Top Pick



“

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE ERE.UN remained flat at $C$4.28 during trading on Monday. 41,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.