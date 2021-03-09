BTC Lite Hits One Day Volume of $248.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $163,233.29 and approximately $248.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

