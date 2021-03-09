BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

