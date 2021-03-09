BTIG Research Raises Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target to $28.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of WRI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 1,117,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,226. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

