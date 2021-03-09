Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg Sells 5,000 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 1,070,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,628. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

