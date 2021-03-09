Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.25

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 90257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

