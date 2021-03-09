Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock opened at GBX 1,947 ($25.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.37. The company has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 381.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

In other Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.