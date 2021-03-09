Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 236,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 156,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74.
Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.
