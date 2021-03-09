Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $5.77 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00010600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and $254.12 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00536800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.24 or 0.00543847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076790 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,304,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,929,779 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

