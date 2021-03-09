Burney Co. Sells 14,279 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. 109,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

