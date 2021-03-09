Burney Co. Sells 5,123 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Burney Co. reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.21% of CIT Group worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

