Burney Co. Sells 933 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Burney Co. reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,134,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.85. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,783. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

