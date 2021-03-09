Burst (BURST) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.18 million and $50,784.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,658,917 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

