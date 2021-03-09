C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.48

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 14320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$167.46 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

