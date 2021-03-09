C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 73.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.