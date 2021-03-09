C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 83,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

