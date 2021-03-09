CACHE Gold (CGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $116,526.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $116,526.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $55.11 or 0.00099215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CGT is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 50,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,165 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

