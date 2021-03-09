CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.08.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth about $4,711,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

