Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

WHD stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,799 shares of company stock worth $2,077,793 over the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

