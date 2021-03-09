Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $38.68

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $35.01. Cactus shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 14,146 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,793 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 487,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

