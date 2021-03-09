Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $98.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

